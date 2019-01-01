× Oklahoma Football Coach Lincoln Riley Agrees To Extension

NORMAN, Okla. (KFSM)–Lincoln Riley’s name was popping up more and more in conversations about the eight NFL head coaching vacancies. That speculation got put to rest on New Years Day.

According to the University of Oklahoma, Riley agreed to a contract extension and pay raise. The details have not been finalized yet, as the OU Board of Regents meets later this month.

In his first two seasons, Riley boasts a 24-4 record, 16-2 in Big 12 play with two conference titles.

“We felt it important to extend and amend Lincoln’s contract at this time as we want him at the University of Oklahoma for a long time,” OU President James Gallogly said. “He is a great coach and role model for our student-athletes. His record of success speaks for itself. Lincoln is also the right representative for our university in such a high-profile position. I am proud to work with him and anxious to support him as he takes our program into the future.”

Riley has led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff twice, losing as the No. 2 seed to Georgia last year (54-48 in double overtime) and the No. 4 seed this season which ended in a 45-34 loss to Alabama.

The 35-year-old has also coached two straight Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

No coach has won more games than Riley in his first two years since Penn’s George Woodruff in 1892-93.

Oklahoma’s offense has been consistently college football’s best over the last two years, ranking first in points per game (45.3), yards per game (559.3), total QBR (90.7) and passing touchdowns (171).