× WATCH: Cold Start To New Year

A cold front moved through the area overnight ushering in cold temperatures and low clouds. Some fog remains persistent in NW Arkansas but should lift by mid-morning. Cold air stays with us today, but we’re rain-free. Precipitation tracks in tomorrow night, with a potential chance for winter weather by Thursday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today's temperatures will be pretty consistent and stay in the 30s. Folks in the River Valley may have temperatures climb into the low 40s.

Futurecast 9AM - A northerly breeze continues to send cold air and clouds our way this morning.

Futurecast 3PM - Some sun will be peaking through, but there will be more clouds than sunshine today. Temperatures don't budge much by the afternoon.

Precipitation chances increase starting tomorrow. Rain likely tomorrow night. Winter precipitation is likely on Thursday. This will mainly be a mix of sleet and snow flurries. With warmer temperatures, rain is more likely than snow.

The winter weather forecast will likely continue to change.

-Sabrina