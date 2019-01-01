What To Expect In January 2019

What can we expect this year in Arkansas throughout January 2019?

Conditions in Arkansas: AVERAGE

There will be warm and cold swings throughout the month, but averaged out, January should come out fairly normal.

We are not expecting a huge amount of rain for January, nor a drought.

What is normal for January in Arkansas?

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS

Highs on average remain in the mid to upper 40s.

RIVER VALLEY

Highs on average stay in near 50 degrees.

We’ll gain over 38 minutes of daylight through the month of January.

-Matt