Blue Bell Releases 'Mardi Gras' Ice Cream Flavor To All

Brenham, TEXAS (KTVT) — Blue Bell has released a hugely-requested flavor ofaround the U.S. to ring in the new year: Mardi Gras King Cake.

The flavor appears to be by the yearly Mardi Gras celebrations just before the religious season of Lent.

“We have been making Mardi Gras King Cake since 2012, but the flavor has mostly been sold in areas known for the celebration such as Louisiana and Alabama,” said Carl Breed, sales manager for Blue Bell.

“Last year a grocery store in Louisiana posted about the flavor’s arrival on its Facebook page and we started receiving requests from all over the country. After that, we decided to share this festive flavor with everyone in our distribution area.”

According to the company, Mardi Gras King Cake is a cinnamon cake-flavored ice cream with a cream cheese swirl and pastry pieces. It is also topped off with candy sprinkles.

The flavor will be available for a limited time.