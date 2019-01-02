Fayetteville Police Make Arrest In New Year’s Eve Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police have arrested a Fort Smith man in connection with a New Year’s eve shooting that injured one person.
Devonte Smith faces charges of first-degree battery, aggravated assault and committing a terroristic act — all felonies.
Fayetteville police said they worked with Fort Smith police to identify Smith.
Police were called Monday (Dec. 31) evening to a shooting on Curtis Avenue, where they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds to their torso.
The person was treated and released from a hospital.
An investigation is ongoing, but police believe the shooting happened after a fight between two groups in the area.