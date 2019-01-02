Flu-Related Deaths In Arkansas Rises To 10 For This Flu Season

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — 10 influenza-related deaths have been reported in Arkansas for this flu season, including one pediatric death, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

On Tuesday (Dec. 18) five flu-related deaths had been reported in Arkansas. Since then, five other Arkansans have died due to the flu.

The ADH has listed the intensity level of the flu as “Moderate.”

Since September 30, 2018, over 2,300 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, the ADH says.

There have been no reports of influenza outbreaks from nursing homes or other facilities this season, according to the ADH.

