Gov. Hutchinson Appoints Keith Gibson Of Fort Smith To Arkansas Highway Commission

(TB&P) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday (Jan. 2) named businessman and political activist Keith Gibson to the Arkansas Highway Commission. He replaces Dick Trammel of Rogers whose 10-year term expired.

Gibson, president of Pinnacle Communications, a regional telecom and broadband provider, has also served as a GOP delegate to the Electoral College for Arkansas and as a member of Hutchinson’s campaign finance committee.

Gibson will serve as the newest of the five-member Highway Commission, one of the most influential and powerful panels in state government. The commission oversees annual spending for the state’s roads, bridges and infrastructure. From 2015-2017, the commission oversaw nearly $2.4 billion in construction spending, according to its annual reports.

