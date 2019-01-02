Light Freezing Drizzle And Wintry Mix Tonight

Light freezing drizzle will continue through the evening and for parts of the overnight. The worst trouble spots will include:

-Northwest Arkansas (especially Washington and Benton Counties)

-Eastern Oklahoma (especially west of Route 59)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winter weather advisories will continue until 6PM Wednesday evening.

Temperatures overnight will stabilize around the freezing mark overnight in Northwest Arkansas.

In the River Valley, temperatures should hold mainly just above freezing. The coldest spots will be in eastern Oklahoma.

-Matt