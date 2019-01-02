Northwest Arkansas Dealership Ordered To Pay Over $5M In Damages To Ferrari Buyer

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Mercedes-Benz of Northwest Arkansas has been ordered to pay a Virginia man $5.8 million in punitive damages after he claims he was defrauded by the dealership, according to court documents.

Hamid Adeli of Virginia was awarded $6,835 in compensatory damages, $13,366 in incidental damages and $5.8 million in punitive damages after, court documents state.

The lawsuit was filed over a 2007 Ferrari F430 that Adeli purchased in 2016. According to Automotive News, Adeli bought the vehicle for $90k without visiting Mercedes-Benz of Northwest Arkansas before the purchase. Shortly after having the car delivered to Virginia, Adeli reported smelling gas coming from the Ferrari.

Before the sale, Mercedes-Benz of Northwest Arkansas had the car put through a pre-purchase inspection at a Ferrari dealership in Texas, court documents report.

Adeli had the car inspected by a sports car mechanic in Maryland. Adeli was told about what he called “undisclosed issues,” such as a leaky fuel pump, suspension problem and a cracked exhaust manifold, according to court documents and Automotive News.

Adeli sued for a breach of warranty, fraud and deceptive trade practices after the owners of the dealership, Superior Automotive Group, refused to pay for the issues, stating the car was sold as-is and in working order following an inspection, court documents state.

The jury for the suit focused on the exhaust issues, saying the inspection at the Texas Ferrari dealership did uncover issues with it. But the problem was not worked on, according to Automotive News.

Mercedes-Benz of Northwest Arkansas said at the trial that the inspection turned up as just a sign of potential issues, and something that did not need to be immediately addressed.

Superior Automotive Group is arguing the punishment is excessive for the alleged crime. The Bentonville dealership appealed the jury’s verdict, but a judge denied the appeal on December 20. Citing cruel and unusual punishment, the dealership is appealing the ruling, hoping to get the million dollar penalty lowered to $27,340.