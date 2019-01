SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Springdale Police Department is looking for theft suspects.

Springdale Police posted on their Facebook page that the suspects are wanted for questioning regarding theft cases where the victims are local retailers.

These are the only details the police department has provided.

If anyone recognizes the people in the photos above they are asked to contact the Springdale Police Department at 479-750-8139 or the anonymous tip line at 479-750-4484.