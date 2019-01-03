× Agim Announces Return To Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Razorback football just picked up their best recruiting class in recent memory, and now next year’s roster gets another boost. Defensive lineman McTelvin Agim announced on Twitter Thursday that he would forgo the NFL draft and return to Arkansas for his senior season.

Agim joins linebacker Scoota Harris, who also chose to put his professional ambitions on hold for a year to return to the Hogs. Agim posted this note on his Twitter page:

Agim was sixth on the team with 45 tackles last year, including ten tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. Cornerback Ryan Pulley now becomes the only question mark, as he has yet to announce whether he intends to declare for the NFL or return to Arkansas.