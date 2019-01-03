Butter Sculpture Unveiled At Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Festivities at The Pennsylvania Farm Show got underway Thursday morning with the traditional unveiling of the butter sculpture at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

The theme of this year’s sculpture is “Choose PA Dairy and Find Your Power.”

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding were on hand for the unveiling.

The sculpture, carved from 1,000 pounds of butter, features individuals wearing superhero capes, including an athlete, a soldier, a doctor, a firefighter, and a dairy farmer.

This is the 103rd Pennsylvania Farm Show, billed as the largest indoor agricultural event featuring 6,000 animals, 10,000 competitive exhibits, and 300 commercial exhibitors.

The event opens on Friday.