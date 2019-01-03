Fayetteville Police Searching For Two Subjects Accused Of Stealing Purse, Using Stolen Credit Cards

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for your help identifying two suspects accused of stealing a purse and using stolen credit and debit cards for several purchases.

According to police, the two suspects stole the purse while visiting a new yoga studio in Fayetteville around New Year’s Day.

Credit and debit cards from the purse were then used for purchases by several different subjects at the Northwest Arkansas Mall and Best Buy in Fayetteville, police say.

Anyone with information about the identities of the subjects in the Facebook post below is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3520. Tipsters can also call the Northwest Arkansas Crime Stoppers line at 479-790-TIPS.