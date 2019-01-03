First Latina Elected To Fayetteville City Council Sworn In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- The Fayetteville City Council met for the first time this year.

First on the agenda was swearing in the new members including the first Latina elected to the council, Sonia Gutierrez. It's a milestone she doesn't take lightly.

"I was just excited to have my family here with me and some that could be here, but I felt a lot of love and support through social media," said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez joins a long list of women and minorities in leadership positions at both local and federal levels of government.

She said diversity matters and she plans to be a voice for not only the Latino community but for everyone.

"It is imperative, we have to have all voices at the table and it is so important because we bring cultural perspective, a life experience perspective, and we must encourage diversity," said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez said you can expect her to accomplish her goals of tackling issues like affordable housing, traffic congestion and homelessness.

She said because of her work as the CEO of a graphic design company she knows how to listen. A skill she plans to use in her new role.

"There are already experts out there so I just want to support what they're doing, and if I get an idea maybe give that as well, but listen first," said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez won with 67-percent of the vote, and she thanked the people of Fayetteville for electing her.

She joins fellow newcomers, Teresa Turk and Sloan Scroggin.