Girl Scout Cookie Season Starts Today — With A New Addition

(KFSM) — Just in time to put a dent in those New Year diet resolutions, Girl Scout Cookie season has started.

The season — of course, it's a "season" — kicked off on Wednesday nationwide, with Girl Scouts gearing up to sell the perennial favorites Tagalongs, Samoas and Thin Mints.

This year, however, the offerings include a new addition: Caramel Chocolate Chip.

Though they sound completely decadent, those who have to watch their gluten intake will be happy to know that these cookies are gluten free.

The cookie contains rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips and just a hint of sea salt, according to the Girl Scouts website.

They also have another gluten-free offering, Toffee-Tastic, which was first introduced in 2015.

A poll by Influenster found that Thin Mints were the favorite Girl Scout cookie in both Arkansas and Oklahoma.