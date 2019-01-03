× Police: Fayetteville Woman Re-Gifted Stolen Packages To Her Kids For Christmas

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Fayetteville woman is accused of stealing packages off porches and re-gifting them to her children on Christmas Eve, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Eleanor Francis Repper, 34, was arrested Dec. 27, 2018, in connection with 73 counts of breaking or entering, three counts of theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Last month, Rogers police found Repper at Reagan Elementary School throwing packages into a dumpster after a caller reported Repper driving through her neighborhood and going through mailboxes, according to the affidavit.

Police searched Repper’s car and found a large amount of mail that belonged to residents in Rogers, Springdale, Bentonville, Lowell, Fayetteville and Siloam Springs. They also recovered two syringes and baggies with methamphetamine residue.

Repper said she spent the past few days driving around Northwest Arkansas stealing mail. She was looking for gift cards and cash, but said she may have also stolen up to 10 packages.

Repper said she couldn’t trust her memory because she was usually high during the incidents, according to the affidavit.

Police searched Repper’s hotel room where they found a children’s video game, board games, a tool mat and a Pokemon DVD collection that investigators believe she re-gifted to her kids.

Police said Repper insinuated that she got a thrill from stealing, according to the affidavit.

Repper was being held Thursday (Jan. 3) at the Benton County Jail on a $10,000 bond. She has a hearing set for Feb. 4 in Benton County Circuit Court.