Rain Continues, Wintry Mix Possible Early Tomorrow

The messy system continues to bring us rain, while central Oklahoma gets winter weather. Temperatures are too warm for any snow/sleet to fall this evening, but if temperatures drop enough tomorrow morning, the roads may become slick. Warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine begin tomorrow afternoon and last through the weekend.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Le Flore county until 6AM. Main concern is minor accumulations of snow or sleet that could impact early travel on the roads.

Hour-By-Hour Northwest Arkansas: Temperatures are holding in the upper 30s for the rest of the evening. It's too warm for winter weather to fall.

Hour-By-Hour River Valley: Temperatures stay near 40 degrees as the rain continues to fall.

Futurecast 8PM: Light to moderate rain coverage increases across the area, while the winter weather stays to our west.

Futurecast 6AM: Models suggest that some light snow or sleet may fall at the higher elevations in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas. This would be early tomorrow morning when temperatures drop to near freezing.

There's a chance that tomorrow morning temperatures will be near or at freezing. Any rainfall on the roads could turn to black ice. Bridges and overpasses may also be slick.

-Sabrina