Rudy Man Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Raping Minor

RUDY (KFSM) — A Rudy man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old minor.

Dameon King, 35, pleaded guilty Thursday (Jan. 3) to three counts of rape of a minor and one count of battery on a law enforcement officer.

King is facing 30 years in prison for the rape charges and six years for the battery charges, with an additional 10 years of suspended sentence set to start when he is released.

King was arrested on September 30, 2016. According to an arrest report King initially denied accusations that he raped the minor, but eventually became emotional and said: “I’m not a monster.”

On August 6, 2017, King was involved in a physical altercation with two other inmates and deputies at the Crawford County Detention Center, according to an incident report. The report states King put a deputy in a headlock during the altercation.

King will have to serve a minimum of 21 years before being eligible for parole and will have to complete the sexual offender program while incarcerated.