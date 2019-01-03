Shaun Cassidy Has Hilarious Response To WGN Meteorologist’s Tweet

CHICAGO (WGN) — The 1970s teen heartthrob Shaun Cassidy had a zinger on Twitter for WGN Morning News meteorologist Morgan Kolkmeyer.

Kolkmeyer tweeted a photo from a WGN viewer that shows a side-by-side of Cassidy and herself. The viewer wrote in to say she looked liked Cassidy, so she tweeted the photo out saying, “Gotta be honest though…they’re not wrong.”

She tagged Cassidy in the tweet, and he responded later: “I think you’re much prettier, but your mother might disagree.”

Then WGN Morning News anchor Robin Baumgarten tweeted something we never thought we’d see her tweet. Ever.

“I have never been jealous of a millennial….until now.#dadooronron” she said.

Cassidy was best known as half of the young detective duo in “The Hardy Boys Mysteries” in the 1970s TV series with Parker Stevenson, as well as a musician with hits such as “Da Doo Ron Ron” and “Hey Deanie.” He later went on to create several television series, including “American Gothic” and “Invasion.”