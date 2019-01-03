× Springdale Man Gets 18 Years For 2017 Fatal Stabbing

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for stabbing a man to death in 2017.

Hector Solivan, 21, pleaded guilty last month in Washington County Circuit Court to second-degree murder.

Solivan also received a 12-year suspended sentence set to begin when he’s released from the state Department of Correction.

Springdale police arrested Solivan on May 7, 2017, after they found Luis Esmurria-Anaya with multiple stab wounds on Lowell Road. Esmurria, 44, was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Police said they interviewed Solivan and he admitted to stabbing Esmurria.