WATCH: Winter Weather Update

A Winter Weather Advisory continues through noon today as temperatures continue to struggle to warm much above freezing. Areas of light freezing rain will be possible across Northwest Arkansas this morning before temperatures warm above freezing. Most of the area should warm into the mid to upper 30s this afternoon as more widespread rain moves into the area. As this system wraps up Friday morning, a light switch-over to sleet and snow could occur, but accumulation looks minor.