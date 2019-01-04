Beaver Lake Home To New Little Food Pantry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—The Beaver Shores community in Benton County has a new little food pantry to help residents who may hit hard times.

The pantry was installed by a group of community volunteers who named it "Beaver Blessings."

Christine McCoy, the organizer of the Beaver Blessings food pantry, said that so far it's been a success.

"For the most part, the food is just disappearing on a regular basis and the community has been very supportive. All I have to do is just get on the local Facebook page for Beaver Shores and say 'hey, you know, the food pantry is getting low' and suddenly, all at once, there`s food in the pantry," she said.

The pantry is located at the Beaver Lake Fire Department Station 1 on Cypress Lane and is stocked with non-perishable food and toiletries. It also contains a list of places in the Rogers area that those in need can contact for more assistance.