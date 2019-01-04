Beaver Lake’s Buddy Bass Tournament To Be Discontinued After 27 Years

ROGERS (KFSM) — The Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce announced Friday (Jan. 4) that the annual Bradford marine & ATV Buddy Bass Tournament will be discontinued in 2019.

The tournament was held each year to raise awareness of the natural beauty of Beaver Lake as well as the importance of the lake to the Northwest Arkansas economy, the Chamber said. They say the tournament helped the Chamber fund economic development initiatives.

The Chamber sent the following statement about the tournament coming to an end: