Gov. Hutchinson Warns Medical Marijuana Users On Travel Across State Lines

(TB&P) —When I was administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration, I never dreamed I would be governor with the responsibility of implementing the dispensing of medical marijuana. But the voters approved medical marijuana, and I am committed to make it work.

Voters in nine states have legalized the recreational use of marijuana. In Arkansas, however, the legal sale and use of marijuana is strictly limited to treatment of the 18 specific medical conditions.

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission has proceeded carefully as it has moved from voter approval to putting the system in place.

While some have complained that the process has taken too long, the commission took the time it needed to get this right; and also, a state judge stopped the implementation for a long period of time. Now the independent commission is back on track.

