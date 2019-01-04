Highway 265 Expansion Provides Alternate North-South Route In NWA

(TB&P) — State and city leaders celebrated the completion of a segment of Arkansas Highway 265 and honored Dick Trammel of Rogers, outgoing chairman of the Arkansas Highway Commission, in a ceremony Friday (Jan. 4) at the Jones Center in Springdale.

Construction on a 4-mile segment of Highway 265, between north of Pleasant Grove Road and Arkansas Highway 264, was recently completed, while a segment to the south is under construction west of the existing highway, between Randall Wobbe Lane in Springdale and Highway 264. Crossland Construction Co. of Columbus, Kan., completed the three-lane segment running along Old Wire Road and a new route, and work on the $15.4 million project started in January 2016.

“I’m here today because the Highway 265 expansion is an important, new north-south corridor that is critical for the traffic flow here in Northwest Arkansas,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “I live here. I understand this route. I understand the importance of it, I understand the backup of travel, I understand you have to wait for the right time to get onto the interstate. So this will give another avenue for that north-south travel that is so important to the growing area of our state.”

