Madison County Under Boil Order

MADISON COUNTY— Residents of Wharton Creek in Madison County are being urged to boil their water after a loss of normal pressure on the water system due to a water main repair.

The order is issued as a precautionary measure after pressure dropped in the water system following the repair.

Customers should boil any water used for drinking or food preparation for one minute before use. All ice cubes should be thrown away, and boiled water should be used to make ice.

The area of Wharton Creek along Highway 74 includes County Roads 3375, 3275, and 3245, 3215, 2405, 2750, 2225, 2185, 2187, 2410, 2400, 2151, 2340 and 2190.

Check back for updates to see when the boil order is lifted.