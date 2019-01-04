× Mama’s Country Cafe Patron Accidentally Drives Into Adjacent Space In Barling

BARLING (KFSM) — A customer who had just finished eating at a popular Barling restaurant accidentally drove through the adjacent building.

According to Barling Police, the woman had just finished dining at Mama’s Country Cafe at 203 Fort Street about 12:30 p.m. She was parked in front of the vacant portion of the building adjacent to the restaurant.

For some unknown reason, the woman hit the gas with the car in drive instead of reverse, police said. She drove through the front of the building and emerged out the side of it.

No one was in that portion of the building, so no one was injured there. The condition of the driver was unknown. Her name was not released.

Debbie, an employee of Mama’s Country Cafe who declined to give her last name, said they had to turn the gas off temporarily as a precautionary measure, making it difficult to prepare certain menu items. She said they should be able to turn the gas on once the Arkansas Oklahoma Gas representative, who arrived about 1 p.m., finished his inspection. She said the restaurant would be open on Saturday.