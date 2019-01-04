Man Identified In Cleburne County Courthouse Standoff, Building Evacuated

UPDATE: Cleburne County courthouse building has been evacuated. The detention center in the same area is not affected, says an officer. What else is known about the standoff: https://t.co/8a7SHqG0xq #arnews pic.twitter.com/k4pqIHcVjh — KATV News (@KATVNews) January 5, 2019

(UPDATE: Maxey has surrendered peacefully according to The Sun-Times.)

The man, who is barricaded inside of the Cleburne County courthouse with a shotgun has been identified, reports The Sun-Times.

Authorities say Jeffrey Todd Maxey, former Cleburne County deputy, caused the lockdown and that the courthouse was evacuated.

Maxey was released from jail on Wednesday on domestic battery charges.

An officer tells KATV that the detention center and sheriff’s office, which are in the same area as the courthouse on West Martin Street, is not affected by the lockdown.

Police are not releasing any other details at this time, but multiple agencies have responded, including State Police.