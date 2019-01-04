Police: Local Boy Hospitalized After Father’s DWI Accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — A Siloam Springs boy was hospitalized Thursday (Jan. 3) after his father crashed into a fountain in a drunken driving accident, according to police.

Siloam Springs police were called about 10 p.m. to Main Street and U.S. 412 for an accident, where they found Michael Guest outside of his truck.

Guest said his 11-year-old son was still inside the truck, which was submerged in the fountain.

Siloam Springs firefighters entered the water and were able to turn the vehicle on its side before removing the boy.

The boy was taken to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital and later transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla. His status wasn't immediately available Friday afternoon.

Surveillance video shows the vehicle driving fast down Main Street, splashing through water on the road from heavy rain. The angle of the video does not show when the car went into the pond.

Guest, 38, was treated and released from Siloam Springs Regional Hospital before being arrested.

He faces charges of driving while intoxicated and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Guest was being held Friday (Jan. 4) at the Benton County Jail with no bond set.