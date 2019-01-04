× Semi Lands On Its Side After Accident, Briefly Blocking I-40 Eastbound In Van Buren

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A semi accident in the early morning hours Friday left Interstate 40 eastbound lanes blocked near the Interstate 540 interchange.

The accident happened about 4 a.m., according to the Arkansas State Police.

The driver of the semi spoke with 5NEWS and said he was driving about 30-40 mph when he lost control of the truck.

The account has not been confirmed by investigators. Their investigation also will determine if the overnight rain played a factor in the accident.

State Police on the scene said they were still investigating how the wreck happened.

The accident caused the semi to land on the driver’s side across both lanes of Interstate 40 eastbound at the interchange with Interstate 540.

State Police were redirecting traffic onto Interstate 540 toward Highway 64 to bypass the accident. A wrecker was on scene by 4:30 a.m. to try to remove the semi from the roadway.

The interstate was reopened at 5:20 a.m.