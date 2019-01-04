× Toddlers Found ‘Soaked In Urine,’ Feet Purple From The Cold Inside Indiana Home

WASHINGTON, Ind. — Two toddlers were found “soaked in urine, extremely dirty, and cold” inside a home in southern Indiana, according to court documents.

A Department of Child Services (DCS) worker in Washington, Indiana, was contacted on December 7 about two toddlers being at a house that was unsuitable for children, according to WXIN.

When she arrived at the house on Grove Street, the occupants wouldn’t let her inside, so she contacted police.

Responding officers said they detected a strong odor of “burnt marijuana” after 27-year-old Travis Criswell answered the door. They asked Criswell if there were children inside of the home, and Criswell said there were.

Officers entered and saw a 2-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl with their mother, 27-year-old Brittnie Morford.

The children were “very dirty and seemed to be very cold.” Their feet were purple because the house was so cold, police said. They were “soaked from head to toe in urine.”

The DCS worker reported “multiple injuries on each child.” They were taken to Daviess Community Hospital to get checked out. A doctor said the boy had second-degree burns.

Criswell and Morford were arrested and charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of neglect of a dependent.