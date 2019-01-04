Video Shows Tontitown Pursuit That Ends In Wreck Into Pond, Suspect Being Tased

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TONTITOWN (KFSM) — Tontitown Police attempted to stop a man they say was driving recklessly on U.S. 412, but he fled, ended up in a pond and was eventually tased and arrested.

Police said the chase began about 12:26 a.m. when a patrol officer saw a pickup driving at a high rate of speed west on U.S. 412. As the pickup approached the patrol unit, it made an abrupt turn at the McDonald's at 1064 E. Henri de Tonti.

The officer saw the vehicle driving across a grassy area and over curbs, almost striking a gas meter, police said. The truck pulled back out on U.S. 412 going westbound. The officer tried to stop the vehicle for reckless driving, but it turned onto Kevin Lane, a dead-end street.

Police said the pickup accelerated to more than 60 miles an hour on the city street, then crashed through a fence at a wooded area and ended up in a small pond.

The driver tried to flee on foot and was chased by the officer, police said. When the suspect, identified as Brandon Cotton, kept going, the officer tased him. Afterward, Cotton began fighting with the officer, but the officer managed to gain control and put Cotton in handcuffs, police said.

Police found a loaded pistol in the driver's area of the pickup, police said.

Cotton was arrested on charges of reckless driving, fleeing by vehicle, fleeing by foot, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, no driver's license, criminal mischief and felony possession of a firearm by certain person.