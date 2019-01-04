× Trash Truck Takes Out Power Lines In South Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A trash truck collided with a power pole in south Fayetteville, damaging both the pole and the power lines, according to the power company.

Peter Main, spokesman for SWEPCO, said the truck damaged the pole badly enough at 308 Nonnamaker Drive off South School Avenue that it will have to be replaced, along with the wires attached to it.

Main said it could take several hours to make the repairs, but it should be completed today. The outage map showed 5 customers were affected.

Main said traffic wasn’t blocked and South School Avenue was open.