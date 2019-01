Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After the recent rain, we're about to enter a stretch of sunny & warmer weather for the weekend. Temperatures will be trending into the 60s with stronger south winds by Sunday.

Late Sunday into Monday, we'll have another chance for showers but the overall amounts will be lighter than what we just experienced.

The weather will trend warmer for the next week or so. Another cold front will arrive sometime on Friday into the next weekend with slightly colder temperatures filtering in.

-Garrett