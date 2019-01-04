Yes Folks, Costco Is Selling A 7-Pound Tub Of Nutella

Your Costco run just got a whole lot more complicated…or expensive. You’re going to have to make room for a giant tub of Nutella.

Dreams do come true — according to the website Best Products, the hazelnut spread of pure bliss, wonder and joy will be available in a 6.6-pound tub both online and in its stores. The fun doesn’t stop there — also available are a 13-piece, 26.5-ounce, 33.5-ounce and even a (why bother) size of 1.5-ounce jars available in the popular hazelnut spread (online and in-store).

How much will the 105.6-ounce tub set you back? The total price comes in at a cool $21.99, plus $3 for shipping.

So far, only the 26.5-ounce 2-pack and the 16 count of 1.8 ounce containers are available on rival Sam’s Club’s website.