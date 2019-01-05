× Arkansas Escapes Scare To Open Conference Play With A Win

COLLEGE STATION (KFSM) – Unlike football season, close calls worked in the Hogs’ favor on the basketball court Saturday night in College Station.

Arkansas opened up SEC play with a 73-71 win against a 6-5 Texas A&M team that was more competitive than record shows. Int he mathcup, the lead changed 16 times and saw 11 ties.

Isaiah Joe got into his normal groove quick – hitting a par of early 3-pointers to get the Razorbacks off to a hot start.

The final minute of the game was the most questionable – as Arkansas nearly blew a lead due to missed free throws (the Hogs ended with 11/22 or 50% from the free throw line), but held an edge by knocking down five of their final six shots to start conference play out with a win.

Arkansas’ victory came from creating offensive opportunities, despite shooting 37.1 percent from the field. Overall, the Razorbacks had nine more shots than the Aggies and nine more from three-point range.

Rebounds carried the Hogs to victory with the team grabbing 17 offensive rebounds converting into 18 second chance points.

Jalen Harris led Arkansas scorers with 15 points and racked up nine assists. Desi Sills and Isaiah Joe also finished with double digit scoring (Sills – 14, Joe – 11) and Daniel Gafford racked up another double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Arkansas will return to Bud Walton for the SEC home opener on Wednesday against Florida.