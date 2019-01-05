Faulkner County Deputy Shoots Small Dog

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an aggressive dog in the Shiloh Estates subdivision in Conway on Friday night and sent a deputy to the scene.

During the incident, the deputy fired his weapon at the dog.

Authorities say the video of the incident is being reviewed by supervisors.

Sheriff Tim Ryals has placed the deputy on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

The Sheriff says he wants to make it certain that no local, state or federal laws, as well as the sheriff’s office policies have been violated during the incident.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

No other details have been released at this time, this is a developing story.