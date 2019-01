FORT SMITH, Ark.—The Fort Smith Police Department is on the hunt for six people they say stole several thousands of dollars worth of purses.

According to police, six suspects stole numerous Michael Kors purses at the Marshall’s located on Rogers Avenue on December 5 and December 12.

If you have any information, please contact the Fort Smith police at (479)-709-5100. You may also be eligible for a reward if you call Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.