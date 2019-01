× Multiple Accidents Caused by Slick Road Conditions in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTVILLE (KFSM) – Multiple accidents are being reported along Interstate 49 near Fayetteville and Bentonville.

Two wrecks are being reported in Benton County in the southbound lane, with one wreck being a rollover accident due to icy patches.

One wreck in Washington County has left traffic in the northbound lane slow near Exit 62.