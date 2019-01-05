× Warm Weekend Continues, But Rain By Monday

Temperatures were well above average on Saturday and it looks like the warmth will continue into Sunday as well. Southerly winds will be on the increase throughout the weekend, also bringing a few more clouds to the region. Rain is likely by Monday morning.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highs on Sunday will be well into the 60s.

There will be more clouds likely on Sunday, especially in the evening.

Southerly winds will hold through Monday night. Afterwards, cool northerly winds will trend the rest of the week colder and closer to average for early January.

-Matt