× WATCH: Mild And Sunny Weekend

The weather pattern keeps us sunny and mild this weekend. Temperatures are well above-normal, reaching the low to mid 60s for everyone. Clouds increase tomorrow night with rain chances into early Monday morning.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Afternoon high temperatures will reach the low 60s.

There's plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow. Rain likely Monday morning. The middle of the week is dry.

-Sabrina