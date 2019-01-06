Ambulance Involved In Head-On Collision

LITTLE ROCK—An ambulance was involved in a head-on collision this morning near Little Rock.

Just after 5 a.m. an ambulance with the Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services was returning to Little Rock from Morgan on I-40 when a car approached them traveling the wrong way.

The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The medics driving the ambulance were extracted, with the driver taking more than 30 minutes to free.

One medic had minor injuries while the other requires surgery. There was no patient inside the ambulance at the time of the crash.