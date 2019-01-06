Former State Rep. Dick Barclay of Rogers Dies at 81

ROGERS, Ark. (TBP)—Longtime Rogers civic leader and former State Rep. Dick Barclay of Rogers died Friday (Jan. 4) in Rogers from health complications due to Alzheimer’s. He was 81.

Barclay served as a Republican in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1976 until 1992. He later served as executive director of Budget, Legislative Affairs and Policy on Gov. Mike Huckabee’s first executive team. Barclay also served as the state’s chief fiscal officer and director of finance and administration.

“Dick Barclay was a pioneer in the building of the modern Republican Party,” Gov Asa Hutchinson said in a statement provided to Talk Business & Politics. “I remember his first race for state representative and his victory paved the way for many to follow. I knew him as a friend, public servant and business leader and he was always a person of high integrity and devoted to Arkansas.

“He will be missed and Susan and I express our condolences to Jan and the entire Barclay family.”

