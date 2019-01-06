Segment Sponsored by: Breeden
Mrs. Gina Hansmann – 2nd Grade St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Rogers
-
Mrs. Alex Baldwin – 1st Grade St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Rogers
-
Mrs. Emily Dana – 1st Grade St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Rogers
-
Mrs. Lorena Mariscotti – K St. Vincent De Paul Catholic School, Rogers
-
Ms. Rachel Finnerty – K St. Vincent De Paul Catholic School, Rogers
-
Mrs. Jamie Rogers – 1st & 2nd Grade Pea Ridge Primary, Pea Ridge
-
-
Mrs. Amy Campbell – 2nd Grade Old Wire Road Elementary, Rogers
-
Mrs. Jana Clark – 2nd Grade Bonnie Grimes Elementary, Rogers
-
Mrs. Traci Rutledge – 2nd Grade Glenn Duffy Elementary, Gravette
-
Mrs. Holland – 2nd Grade Harvest Time Academy, Fort Smith
-
Mrs. Vicki Holloway – 2nd Grade Glenn Duffy Elementary, Gravette
-
-
Mrs. Tina Smith – 2nd Grade Lowell Elementary, Lowell
-
Mrs. Jamie Smith – 4th Grade – Old Wire Road Elementary, Rogers
-
Mr. Brad Mitchell – 4th Grade Bonnie Grimes Elementary, Rogers