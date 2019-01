× Near Record Warmth On Sunday

Temperatures once again reached “near record” status Sunday afternoon as strong southwest winds kicked in.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS: 65 degrees — Tied for 2nd warmest Jan 6th on record (on par with 2012 and 1978). Record: 72 in 2008.

RIVER VALLEY: 71 degrees — 3rd warmest Jan 6th on record. Record: 76 in 2008.

You can thank strong southerly winds and a lot of sunshine especially early Sunday for the heat today. The warmth should last through Tuesday.

-Matt