Oklahoma Man Hurt In Combat Receives New Home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was nearly 12 years ago now when army specialist Adam Putt’s life was turned upside down.

“It was a long road. I feel like I’m walking fairly decent now, but it was like learning to walk all over again,” Putt said.

Putt lost both of his legs to an IED explosion in Baghdad. Now, medically retired, he’s had readjust to his surroundings.

“I’ll probably most likely spend more time in that wheelchair as I get older,” he said.

Putt had gone to the VA with hopes of getting his bathroom remodeled. Instead, he got in touch with Homes for Our Troops.

The group builds specially adapted, custom homes for severely disabled veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan.

“If it weren’t for Homes for Our Troops, I have no idea where my family and I’d be,” said Matt Amos, a veteran who previously received home from HFOT.

Just before Christmas, they came to Oklahoma and began building a home for Putt.

“There’s actually four walls, and a roof and windows. It’s probably just a couple of months out from being complete,” said HFOT Director of Construction Operations Richard Pratt.

Since its inception in 2004, the organization has built 272 homes for veterans.

The home being built for Putt will have special adaptations, like widened doorways and lowered countertops.

“It’s security in the future, making sure that I’m able to do what I need to do to be able to take care of my family,” he said.