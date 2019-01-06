Texas Chick-fil-A Employee Caught On Camera Helping, Feeding Disabled Man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (FOX8) — A Texas Chick-fil-A employee was caught on camera performing an act of kindness.

Jessica Gomez told KIIITV that she saw the employee sit down to help a disabled man eat his meal in the food court at a Corpus Christi mall.

“You don’t see that too often, an employee actually staying with a customer, feeding them you know and keeping them company it’s not very often that you see that anymore,” Gomez told the news outlet.

Gomez reportedly took the photograph from a distance because she didn’t want to interrupt the heartwarming moment.

After sharing the photo on social media, more people have allegedly reached out and said that the man regularly frequents the mall food court, however no one has helped him like this employee did.