Waldron Schools Closed Monday

WALDRON, Ark.—Due to electrical issues within the middle school, Waldron Public Schools will be closed on Monday (Jan. 7).

According to a Facebook post from Superintendent Daniel Fielding, the main power supply outside of the middle school malfunctioned and can’t be repaired.

“It is unclear yet exactly what will have to be done to replace or rebuild this, but we do know that Middle School will not get power back for several days and possibly over a week,” Fielding wrote.

All of the almost 500 middle school students will be moved to another building on campus.

Parents can check the Waldron Public Schools Facebook page or the school website after 12 p.m. Monday (Jan. 7) for information about classes on Tuesday (Jan. 8).