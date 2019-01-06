× WATCH: Warm And Windy Sunday

The weather pattern continues to bring us warmer air temperatures from the south. As a system moves closer late tonight, winds will increase and minimal rain chances are possible overnight. We clear out for the middle of the week and keep the mild temperatures.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Afternoon high temperatures will be slightly warmer than yesterday. Everyone will climb into the 60s.

Southerly winds continue to usher in warmer temperatures.

Futurecast 3PM - Clouds increase by the afternoon as the system moves closer. Winds will also be increasing to around 15 MPH around this time.

Futurecast 5AM - Rain showers will begin after midnight and continue throughout the morning. These will be scattered and light.

-Sabrina