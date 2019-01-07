$5 Bill Taken At Gunpoint From Little Rock Gas Station

A $5 bill was taken at gunpoint from a Little Rock gas station on Sunday, police reported.

It happened about 9:57 p.m. at a Valero station at 10402 Mabelvale Pike. An employee told police she was mopping the floor when a young black male entered the business, pulled out a gun and pointed it at her and her boyfriend, according to a police report. The robber demanded a bag and forced the employee to open the cash register.

The robber didn’t need a bag. He took only a $5 bill, according to the report.

No injuries were reported.

The robber was last seen running east from the business. He’s described as 5-feet-7 and 115 pounds. He wore a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes.